2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Backup Cam, keyless/push start, all power, tinted. No accidents, nonsmoker, super clean. Top mechanical cond. New tires/brakes. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, Leather/Navi/Backup Cam, 125k $13500
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1