2014 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,942 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, memory heated & cooled seats, all luxury options.. No accidents, nonsmoker, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, only 99k $10600
