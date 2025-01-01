Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%  </p><p> Fully loaded, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, memory heated & cooled seats, all luxury options.. No accidents, nonsmoker, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8800    ///    2013 BMW 320i xDrive, 218k $6990</p>

2014 Nissan Maxima

196,944 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle
12689277

2014 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1750966269
  2. 1750966269
  3. 1750966273
  4. 1750966270
  5. 1750966271
  6. 1750966270
  7. 1750966273
  8. 1750966270
  9. 1750966270
  10. 1750966271
  11. 1750966273
  12. 1750966273
  13. 1750966269
  14. 1750966273
  15. 1750966270
  16. 1750966269
  17. 1750966271
  18. 1750966270
  19. 1750966269
  20. 1750966272
  21. 1750966270
  22. 1750966270
  23. 1750966272
  24. 1750966269
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,944KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA5AP0EC454044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc016
  • Mileage 196,944 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

 Fully loaded, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, memory heated & cooled seats, all luxury options.. No accidents, nonsmoker, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8800    ///    2013 BMW 320i xDrive, 218k $6990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 196,944 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A6 4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Audi A6 4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv 256,495 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T 229,936 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Nissan Maxima