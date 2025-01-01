$6,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV
2014 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,944KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA5AP0EC454044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc016
- Mileage 196,944 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
Fully loaded, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, memory heated & cooled seats, all luxury options.. No accidents, nonsmoker, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8800 /// 2013 BMW 320i xDrive, 218k $6990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 196,944 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A6 4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv 256,495 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T 229,936 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Nissan Maxima