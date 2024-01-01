Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, h/p/seats front & rear, power gate, remote start & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 191k $8500</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

180,600 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1716221916
  2. 1716221918
  3. 1716221916
  4. 1716221916
  5. 1716221916
  6. 1716221916
  7. 1716221915
  8. 1716221914
  9. 1716221915
  10. 1716221915
  11. 1716221914
  12. 1716221916
  13. 1716221916
  14. 1716221915
  15. 1716221915
  16. 1716221916
  17. 1716221914
  18. 1716221918
  19. 1716221915
  20. 1716221915
  21. 1716221916
  22. 1716221915
  23. 1716221918
  24. 1716221915
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC703559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, h/p/seats front & rear, power gate, remote start & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 191k $8500

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 180,600 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad 158,077 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo 99,680 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder