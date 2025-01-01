Menu
<p>2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim) FREE     </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, heated front & rear seats, P/gate, & lot more, all working order. Drives great, no issues. $1200 safety service done (New pads/rotors, all-weather Michelin tires, battery). CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT Navi/Cam/Leather/Moon, 197k $8500   ///    2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 171k $8990    </p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

246,509 KM

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

12471946

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM3EC613928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,509 KM

Vehicle Description

2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim) FREE     

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, heated front & rear seats, P/gate, & lot more, all working order. Drives great, no issues. $1200 safety service done (New pads/rotors, all-weather Michelin tires, battery). CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT Navi/Cam/Leather/Moon, 197k $8500   ///    2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 171k $8990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 8-passenger for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 8-passenger 226,556 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 197,258 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T - 7 pass. for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T - 7 pass. 171,624 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

