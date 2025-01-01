$8,800+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,350 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, dual air & heat, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, heated front, rear seats, p/gate & lots more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent Price includes new tires, pads/rotors all around, front shocks, stab. links, oil/filter, undercoating. $1800 safety service. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT Navi/Leather/Cam/Pano-Roof, 197k $8500
Vehicle Features
