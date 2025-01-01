Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, dual air & heat, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, heated front, rear seats, p/gate & lots more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent Price includes new tires, pads/rotors all around, front shocks, stab. links, oil/filter, undercoating. $1800  safety service. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT Navi/Leather/Cam/Pano-Roof, 197k $8500   </p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

180,350 KM

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM0EC656235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,350 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.9%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, dual air & heat, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, heated front, rear seats, p/gate & lots more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent Price includes new tires, pads/rotors all around, front shocks, stab. links, oil/filter, undercoating. $1800  safety service. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT Navi/Leather/Cam/Pano-Roof, 197k $8500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
