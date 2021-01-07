Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

125,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Leather/Navi/Backup Cam

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Leather/Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6582664
  • Stock #: pdc047
  • VIN: 5n1ar2mm6ec605757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Fully loaded, 7 pass., very spacious, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, push start, no key entry., remote start. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2007 Land Rover Range Rover SC, only 89k $13800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

