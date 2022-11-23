Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

162,677 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD AWD-Sunroof-Certified and Serviced

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD AWD-Sunroof-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,677KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9347395
  • Stock #: EC767578
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC767578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EC767578
  • Mileage 162,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - All Wheel Drive SV 
-Sunroof
-Rear Back-up Camera
-Bluetooth
-Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/ Telescope 
-

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

