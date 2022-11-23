$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD AWD-Sunroof-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
162,677KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9347395
- Stock #: EC767578
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC767578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - All Wheel Drive SV
-Sunroof
-Rear Back-up Camera
-Bluetooth
-Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/ Telescope
-
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
