$13,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2014 Nissan Rogue
2014 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD Loaded - Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$13,987
+ taxes & licensing
186,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9754189
- Stock #: EC861954
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2EC861954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EC861954
- Mileage 186,750 KM
Vehicle Description
360 camera
Heated Leather Power Seating
Panoramic Roof
Navigation
Bose Premium Audio
Blind Spot Warning - Lane Departure
Proximity Key w/ Remote start
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
HID Lights
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8