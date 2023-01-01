Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

186,750 KM

Details Description Features

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Loaded - Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Loaded - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9754189
  2. 9754189
  3. 9754189
  4. 9754189
  5. 9754189
  6. 9754189
  7. 9754189
  8. 9754189
  9. 9754189
  10. 9754189
  11. 9754189
  12. 9754189
  13. 9754189
  14. 9754189
  15. 9754189
  16. 9754189
  17. 9754189
  18. 9754189
  19. 9754189
  20. 9754189
Contact Seller

$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9754189
  • Stock #: EC861954
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2EC861954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EC861954
  • Mileage 186,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded SL AWD - CarFax Verified Accident Free
360 camera
Heated Leather Power Seating
Panoramic Roof
Navigation
Bose Premium Audio
Blind Spot Warning - Lane Departure
Proximity Key w/ Remote start
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
HID Lights
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 122,650 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 186,750 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza Li...
 194,258 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory