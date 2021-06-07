2014 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7266683

7266683 Stock #: pdc029

pdc029 VIN: 3N1AB7APXEL661289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

