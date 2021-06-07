Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Sentra

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S4dr Sdn CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

S4dr Sdn CVT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7266683
  • Stock #: pdc029
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXEL661289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB,  all power. No accidents, nonsmoker, super clean. Top mechanical cond.  RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE. 3 year, 36000km p/train war. avail. for $199

Also avail. 2014 Ford Focus SE, 124k $5990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 189,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 251,000 KM
$2,990 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester...
 192,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory