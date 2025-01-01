Menu
<p>LOW, LOW KM !!!   Local trade in, female owner, nonsmoker, no pets. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated p/seats, p/gate, tinted, front camera installed. Looks & drives perfect. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Volvo XC60 T5 3.2, 157k $11990    </p>

2014 Porsche Cayenne

92,114 KM

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne

AWD TIPTRONIC

2014 Porsche Cayenne

AWD TIPTRONIC

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,114KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wp1aa2a29ela90069

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,114 KM

LOW, LOW KM !!!   Local trade in, female owner, nonsmoker, no pets. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated p/seats, p/gate, tinted, front camera installed. Looks & drives perfect. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Volvo XC60 T5 3.2, 157k $11990    

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

