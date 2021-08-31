2014 RAM 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $24,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 7 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8045296

8045296 Stock #: 100721

100721 VIN: 1C6RR7FT8ES430188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 167,782 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

