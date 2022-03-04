Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

134,412 KM

Details Description Features

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited Turbo - Certified - Accident Free

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited Turbo - Certified - Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

134,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8508989
  • Stock #: EH461323
  • VIN: JF2SJHDCXEH461323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH461323
  • Mileage 134,412 KM

Vehicle Description

XT 2.0T Limited All Wheel Drive

Panoramic Sunroof 
18" Alloy Wheels 
Bluetooth Audio and Telematics
Heated Power Seating 
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Rear Back-Up Cam

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current 
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

