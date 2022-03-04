$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2014 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited Turbo - Certified - Accident Free
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8508989
- Stock #: EH461323
- VIN: JF2SJHDCXEH461323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EH461323
- Mileage 134,412 KM
Vehicle Description
XT 2.0T Limited All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
18" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Audio and Telematics
Heated Power Seating
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Rear Back-Up Cam
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.