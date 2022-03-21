$17,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2014 Subaru Forester
A REAL TOURING / LEATHER /HID'S /LOW KM'S /CERTIED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8716442
- Stock #: PT0611
- VIN: JF2SJCLCXEH434739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this Forester Touring that just arrived at our store. This is a real Touring package with Leather interior, HID headlights Harmon Kardon sound system and much more. This beauty comes to us as a new Subaru car dealership trade-in and is ready for its new home. If you're looking for a realiable fun to drive, sporty looking SUV with enough room for all your adventure gear then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.