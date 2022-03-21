Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Forester

128,760 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

A REAL TOURING / LEATHER /HID'S /LOW KM'S /CERTIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

A REAL TOURING / LEATHER /HID'S /LOW KM'S /CERTIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716442
  • Stock #: PT0611
  • VIN: JF2SJCLCXEH434739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Forester Touring that just arrived at our store. This is a real Touring package with Leather interior, HID headlights Harmon Kardon sound system and much more. This beauty comes to us as a new Subaru car dealership trade-in and is ready for its new home. If you're looking for a realiable fun to drive, sporty looking SUV with enough room for all your adventure gear then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

Come see us at our central location at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

TOURING PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 322,140 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra 1...
 298,150 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2006 Saab 9-3 1 OWNE...
 99,425 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory