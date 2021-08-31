Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

183,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7954856
  Stock #: pdc007
  VIN: JF1GPAD62EG207525

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded P-Moon, Ski rack, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless. One owner, all maintanance records from day one, till now. NO ACCIDENTS. Perfect cond. all around. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.  

Also avail. 2015 VW Golf 1.8TSI, 193k $8990 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

