Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Matrix

187,590 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Matrix

2014 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Matrix

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7579426
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE3EC135365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Matrix! Great gas mileage vehicle. 4 cylinder, automatic, front wheel drive. Excellent vehicle for winter driving as well. Large rear cargo area. MP3 player, steering wheel controls.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 182,627 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson ...
 150,733 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
 171,301 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory