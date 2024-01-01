Menu
Drive a Prius Save Money on fuel! 2014 Prius Sport. Nice clean Car, No accident Report. Learheret Seats, Power Seat Heated Seats, 17 Rims, Backup Camera, Nav,

2014 Toyota Prius

209,092 KM

Details Description Features

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
209,092KM
VIN JTDKN3DU8E1789699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive a Prius Save Money on fuel! 2014 Prius Sport. Nice clean Car, No accident Report. Learheret Seats, Power Seat Heated Seats, 17" Rims, Backup Camera, Nav, 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

