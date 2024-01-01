$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Prius
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,092KM
VIN JTDKN3DU8E1789699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive a Prius Save Money on fuel! 2014 Prius Sport. Nice clean Car, No accident Report. Learheret Seats, Power Seat Heated Seats, 17" Rims, Backup Camera, Nav,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2014 Toyota Prius