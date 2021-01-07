Menu
2014 Toyota Prius c

130,770 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2014 Toyota Prius c

2014 Toyota Prius c

4 Dr HB Hybrid

2014 Toyota Prius c

4 Dr HB Hybrid

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557148
  • Stock #: 100240
  • VIN: JTDKDTB31E1081145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Prius C Hybrid 4 Dr Auto Hatchback Bluetooth Certified

 Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday  12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

