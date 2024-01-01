Menu
<p>8 passenger Toyota Sienna! CARPROOF Clean! Sunroof, back up camera, rear air conditioning, 3rd row seating, satellite radio, 6 cylinder, power seats, power locks, low kilometres. *Certified with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. *</p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

162,282 KM

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

SE

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,282KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC6ES438265

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 162,282 KM

8 passenger Toyota Sienna! CARPROOF Clean! Sunroof, back up camera, rear air conditioning, 3rd row seating, satellite radio, 6 cylinder, power seats, power locks, low kilometres. *Certified with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. *

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2014 Toyota Sienna