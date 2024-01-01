$20,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
SE
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
$20,499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 162,282 KM
Vehicle Description
8 passenger Toyota Sienna! CARPROOF Clean! Sunroof, back up camera, rear air conditioning, 3rd row seating, satellite radio, 6 cylinder, power seats, power locks, low kilometres. *Certified with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. *
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Malfara's Automotive
416-255-5200
Alternate NumbersCell: 416-930-1254
