Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Tundra

253,012 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

TRD PACKAGE / NO ACCIDENTS /CERTIFIED /CLEAN TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tundra

TRD PACKAGE / NO ACCIDENTS /CERTIFIED /CLEAN TRUCK

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

253,012KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156812
  • Stock #: PC0566
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F12EX372414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous Tundra Double Cab TRD 4x4 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck thats been extremely well looked after by the previous owner. If you're in the market for a do it all vehicle that can handle the family in the evenings while handling all the workload during the day then look no further than the Tundra. These trucks are known for their bulletproof V8's that can easily handle over a million miles and still produce excellent resale value. This one comes to us from an existing client who loves his trucks and ensures everthing in his garage is top notch. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our Tundra's dont last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

TRD PRO 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2014 Toyota Tundra T...
 253,012 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2009 Acura MDX ELITE...
 134,845 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Quest LE...
 173,959 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory