$26,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2014 Toyota Tundra
TRD PACKAGE / NO ACCIDENTS /CERTIFIED /CLEAN TRUCK
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8156812
- Stock #: PC0566
- VIN: 5TFUY5F12EX372414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous Tundra Double Cab TRD 4x4 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck thats been extremely well looked after by the previous owner. If you're in the market for a do it all vehicle that can handle the family in the evenings while handling all the workload during the day then look no further than the Tundra. These trucks are known for their bulletproof V8's that can easily handle over a million miles and still produce excellent resale value. This one comes to us from an existing client who loves his trucks and ensures everthing in his garage is top notch. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our Tundra's dont last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.