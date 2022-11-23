Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

170,935 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1794 / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

170,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9440658
  • Stock #: PT0718
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F15EX372412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,935 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Tundra Platinum 1794 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner local Canadian truck with no accidents that ready for its new home.  This truck comes loaded with all the luxuries you want in a luxury vehicle let alone a truck. Make a statement everywhere you pull up and have the truck everyone is talking about. This beast comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION) 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

