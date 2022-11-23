$33,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2014 Toyota Tundra
1794 / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9440658
- Stock #: PT0718
- VIN: 5TFAY5F15EX372412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,935 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Tundra Platinum 1794 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner local Canadian truck with no accidents that ready for its new home. This truck comes loaded with all the luxuries you want in a luxury vehicle let alone a truck. Make a statement everywhere you pull up and have the truck everyone is talking about. This beast comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
