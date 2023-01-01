Menu
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

239,121 KM

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

GSR

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

GSR

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

239,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497233
  • Stock #: 141355
  • VIN: 3VWVS7AT3EM621204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

