$12,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,300
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
GSR
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,300
+ taxes & licensing
239,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9497233
- Stock #: 141355
- VIN: 3VWVS7AT3EM621204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Quality Motors
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7