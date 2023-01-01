Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

106,965 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI Man Highline

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI Man Highline

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

106,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10019139
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 3VW3L7AJ7EM404273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,965 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%    

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, push start/no key smart entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, fogs & all.. Just installed engine with 54000km, also $1600 safety work (new pads, rotors, control arms, calipers, wheel bearings). Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

