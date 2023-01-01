$10,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0 TDI Man Highline
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10019139
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: 3VW3L7AJ7EM404273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,965 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, push start/no key smart entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, fogs & all.. Just installed engine with 54000km, also $1600 safety work (new pads, rotors, control arms, calipers, wheel bearings). Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.