2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9% Loaded, Backup cam, a/c, 6 CD in dash, h/seats/mirr., Axillary, USB, all power, cruise. Clean Carfax, runs excellent. Brand new tires, brakes all around,$800 service included. CERTIFIED. Also avail. 2015 Honda Civic LX, 5 spd., $6990

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.