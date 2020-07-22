2014 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
Clean VW Jetta 1.8 TSI Comfortline. Drives like new. Keyless entry! Loaded with bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, AC, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, AUX and much more!CERTIFIED! Price $7999 plus tax. Extended powertrain warranty and financing are available. SAFETY: Vehicle comes Certified with multiples points inspection. All our vehicles come with a CARFAX history reports. All trades are welcome. We pay top dollars for trade-ins! PRICE - Just add 13% tax and licenses, No Extra or Hidden fees!!!! DELUXE AUTO is located at226 Royal York Rd.Etobicoke.
