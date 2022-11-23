Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

159,210 KM

Details Description Features

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI Comfortline Sunroof-Auto-Certified and Serviced

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI Comfortline Sunroof-Auto-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

159,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9412507
  Stock #: EM357917
  VIN: 3VWDL7AJ2EM357917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EM357917
  • Mileage 159,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

Super Clean 

Sunroof
Bluetooth 
Heated Seats 
Alloy Wheels 
Multi Function Steering Wheel 
Split Folding Rear Seat 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

