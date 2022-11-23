2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,987 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 2 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9412507

9412507 Stock #: EM357917

EM357917 VIN: 3VWDL7AJ2EM357917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # EM357917

Mileage 159,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.