$12,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI Comfortline Sunroof-Auto-Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$12,987
+ taxes & licensing
159,210KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412507
- Stock #: EM357917
- VIN: 3VWDL7AJ2EM357917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EM357917
- Mileage 159,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified
Super Clean
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seat
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8