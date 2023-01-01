$17,987+ tax & licensing
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4motion Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
75,567KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9786661
- VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW594960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EW594960
- Mileage 75,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Highline Edition
Heated - Leather - Power Seating
Dual Climate Control
18" Alloy Wheels
Proximity Keys
Automatic Headlights
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
