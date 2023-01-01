Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

75,567 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4motion Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4motion Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

75,567KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9786661
  • Stock #: EW594960
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW594960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EW594960
  • Mileage 75,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free

Highline Edition
Heated - Leather - Power Seating
Dual Climate Control
18" Alloy Wheels
Proximity Keys
Automatic Headlights
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

