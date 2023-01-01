$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Premium quattro Certified-No Accident-
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
176,343KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10098741
- Stock #: FA018497
- VIN: WA1CFCFP4FA018497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes;
-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels
-Parking sensors
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seat
-Cruise control
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Power Seats
-Memory Seat
-Sound: AM/FM /SXM 2V DC Outlet.
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
