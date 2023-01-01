Menu
2015 Audi Q5

176,343 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium quattro Certified-No Accident-

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium quattro Certified-No Accident-

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,343KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10098741
  Stock #: FA018497
  VIN: WA1CFCFP4FA018497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FA018497
  • Mileage 176,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. Extremely Clean. No Accident, Very well driven and Maintained.

Includes;

-Air Conditioning

-Alloy wheels

-Parking sensors

-Keyless Entry

-Heated Seat

-Cruise control

-Power Windows

-Power Locks

-Power Seats

-Memory Seat

-Sound: AM/FM /SXM 2V DC Outlet.


All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax

