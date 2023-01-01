$12,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10323099
- Stock #: pdc033
- VIN: wbavl1c58fvy25280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,700 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, front & rear sensors, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel/seats, keyless, tint & more. NOT A SCRATCH. ZERO RUST. Female owner, nonsmoker. Looks & runs excellent. Professionally RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Audi Q3 Komfort, 263k $11500 /// 2014 Audi A4 Komfort, 177k $11990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
