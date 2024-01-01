2015 BMW X1

Menu
FINANCE FROM 8.9%      

REDUCED. Loaded, cold a/c, front & rear sensors, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel/seats, keyless, tint & more. NOT A SCRATCH. ZERO RUST. Female owner, nonsmoker. Looks & runs excellent. Professionally RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.       

Also avail. 2013 BMW X3 w/Navi/Backup Cam, only 107k $12500    ///    2017 BMW X3, w/Navi/Backup Cam 190k $11990    ///   2011 BMW X5 only 157k $9990            

Over 20 SUVs avail.

156,600 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wbavl1c58fvy25288

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,600 KM

FINANCE FROM 8.9%      

REDUCED. Loaded, cold a/c, front & rear sensors, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel/seats, keyless, tint & more. NOT A SCRATCH. ZERO RUST. Female owner, nonsmoker. Looks & runs excellent. Professionally RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.       

Also avail. 2013 BMW X3 w/Navi/Backup Cam, only 107k $12500    ///    2017 BMW X3, w/Navi/Backup Cam 190k $11990    ///   2011 BMW X5 only 157k $9990            

Over 20 SUV's avail. 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
