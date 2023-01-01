Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

183,225 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

183,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9747388
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB3F7168996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Brown Leater
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc031
  • Mileage 183,225 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.9%  

Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Satellite Sirius/Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2 tone leather/heated/power seats, push start, smart no key entry, alloys, tinted & more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Serviced, undercoated & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Cruize LT in blue, 174k $7990

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
