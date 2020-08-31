2015 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.
Chevy 4.8L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cargo Van, 155" Wheel Base, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Cargo Area Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, New Firestone Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Highway Miles, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information
