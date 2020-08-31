Menu
2015 Chevrolet Express

274,000 KM

Details Description Features

2500HD Extended Cargo 4.8L V8 Divider Certified

Location

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

274,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5720577
  • Stock #: 4638
  • VIN: 1GCWGGCF8F1191409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

Chevy 4.8L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cargo Van, 155" Wheel Base, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Cargo Area Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, New Firestone Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Highway Miles, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

