2015 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.