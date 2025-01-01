Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, tinted , keyless entry. ZERO RUST. Looks & runs excellent. 2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. </p>

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

123,996 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Backup Cam/Winter tires/rims

12726756

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Backup Cam/Winter tires/rims

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD5SH3F4132074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,996 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, tinted , keyless entry. ZERO RUST. Looks & runs excellent. 2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Chevrolet Sonic