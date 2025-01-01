Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c,  Navi, Cam/Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB,  step boards, Dual roof, dual climate control, p/heated seats, p/gate, remote start  & more. $1300 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey R/T,  7 pass. 171k $8990         </p>

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

197,258 KM

Details

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

12461635

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,258KM
VIN 1GNKRHKD8FJ241893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc002
  • Mileage 197,258 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%   

Fully loaded, cold a/c,  Navi, Cam/Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB,  step boards, Dual roof, dual climate control, p/heated seats, p/gate, remote start  & more. $1300 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey R/T,  7 pass. 171k $8990         

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
