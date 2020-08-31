Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

163,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

2015 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5742597
  • Stock #: pdc027
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG9FH815487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Panorama roof, , Sat. radio, remote start, heated/p/seats. $1000 service included (brand new all season tires, pads/rotors all around). CERTIFIED. 
Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL, 128k $10500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

