<p>FINANCING FROM 9.9%  & GET 3 year/36000km P/TRAIN WARRANTY FREE ($2000 p/claim) !!!  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, CD,  Axillary, cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Drives excellent. $1000 safety service included.  PROFESSIONALLY RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Grand Caravan, 190k $9500    ///    2017 Grand Caravan 146k $12500   ///   2018 Grand Caravan 138k $15500     </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,205 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn w/Backup Cam

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn w/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,205KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR748027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,205 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING FROM 9.9%  & GET 3 year/36000km P/TRAIN WARRANTY FREE ($2000 p/claim) !!!  

Loaded, cold a/c, CD,  Axillary, cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Drives excellent. $1000 safety service included.  PROFESSIONALLY RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 Grand Caravan, 190k $9500    ///    2017 Grand Caravan 146k $12500   ///   2018 Grand Caravan 138k $15500     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan