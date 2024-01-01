Menu
FINANCING FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, CD,  Axillary, cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Drives excellent. 2 winter tires included, new pads rotors all around, new all season tires. 3 key/fobs. $1000 safety service included.  PROFESSIONALLY RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Grand Caravan CREW, 158k Navi/Backup Cam/DVD $9990

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR748020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan