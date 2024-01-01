2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail.  2014 Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, only 168k $ 8990 </p>

197,695 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
4dr Wgn SXT

12052825

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
197,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR746171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,695 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2014 Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, only 168k $ 8990 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
