Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS.    Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail.  2014 Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, 168k $8500  </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

197,695 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12173995

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1739143472
  2. 1739143473
  3. 1739143473
  4. 1739143470
  5. 1739143473
  6. 1739143473
  7. 1739143472
  8. 1739143472
  9. 1739143472
  10. 1739143471
  11. 1739143469
  12. 1739143470
  13. 1739143472
  14. 1739143470
  15. 1739143470
  16. 1739143474
  17. 1739143472
  18. 1739143472
  19. 1739143472
  20. 1739143472
  21. 1739143473
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR746173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,695 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS.    Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2014 Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, 168k $8500  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 8-passenger for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 8-passenger 226,556 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia 4WD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Toyota Sequoia 4WD 4DR LIMITED 243,535 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr HB CVT ES for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr HB CVT ES 187,123 KM $4,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan