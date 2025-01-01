Menu
<p>Certified! CARPROOF Clean!!! Excellent condition multi purpose mini van!! Warranty included! Front wheel drive, stow and go seating! </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9FR735461

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Certified! CARPROOF Clean!!! Excellent condition multi purpose mini van!! Warranty included! Front wheel drive, stow and go seating! 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

CD Player

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$9,999

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan