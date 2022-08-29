Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,275 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9193216
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR537380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,275 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Rus excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan SE, 191k $7700   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
