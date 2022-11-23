2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9333088

9333088 Stock #: pdc008

pdc008 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR524460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 108,808 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Knee Air Bag

