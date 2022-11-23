$14,800+ tax & licensing
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
108,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9333088
- Stock #: pdc008
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR524460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,808 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM. Loaded, 2 local owners, dealer maintained. ZERO RUST. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 188k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Knee Air Bag
