2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $14,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 3 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9637432

9637432 Stock #: pdc028

pdc028 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR524462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 108,335 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.