2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,335 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

108,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637432
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR524462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Quick Links
