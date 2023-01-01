Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Remote start, Bluetooth, Sat Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated /p/seats & steering wheel, rear air/heat & more. Super clean, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $13990   ///    2013  Lincoln MKT Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990   Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

158,077 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1700449249
  2. 1700449248
  3. 1700449248
  4. 1700449248
  5. 1700449248
  6. 1700449248
  7. 1700449249
  8. 1700449248
  9. 1700449248
  10. 1700449248
  11. 1700449248
  12. 1700449248
  13. 1700449248
  14. 1700449247
  15. 1700449248
  16. 1700449248
  17. 1700449248
  18. 1700449248
  19. 1700449248
  20. 1700449247
  21. 1700449248
  22. 1700449248
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c4pdcgg7ft538410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,077 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

Fully loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Remote start, Bluetooth, Sat Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated /p/seats & steering wheel, rear air/heat & more. Super clean, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $13990   ///    2013  Lincoln MKT Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990   Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad 158,077 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv 301,011 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Man GT w/Navi for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Man GT w/Navi 238,321 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey