Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, rear air/heat, heated/p/seats & steering wheel, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  CASH ONLY.     </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $13500    ///    2013 Lincoln MKT Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990    </p><p>20 SUVs  in stock </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

137,555 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CROSSROAD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CROSSROAD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1702059563
  2. 1702059563
  3. 1702059563
  4. 1702059563
  5. 1702059563
  6. 1702059563
  7. 1702059563
  8. 1702059562
  9. 1702059562
  10. 1702059563
  11. 1702059562
  12. 1702059562
  13. 1702059562
  14. 1702059562
  15. 1702059562
  16. 1702059563
  17. 1702059563
  18. 1702059563
  19. 1702059563
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCGG2FT580435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, rear air/heat, heated/p/seats & steering wheel, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  CASH ONLY.     

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $13500    ///    2013 Lincoln MKT Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990    

20 SUVs  in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Man SX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Man SX 170,925 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart Limited for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Dodge Dart Limited 183,585 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 168,495 KM $10,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey