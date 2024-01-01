Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Remote start, Bluetooth, Sat Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated /p/seats & steering wheel, rear air/heat & more. Super clean, runs excellent. Brand new tires & brakes all around, $1200 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.     </p><p>Also avail.  2014 Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM, 180k $9800            </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

158,077 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1716217006
  2. 1716217006
  3. 1716217006
  4. 1716217006
  5. 1716217008
  6. 1716217006
  7. 1716217006
  8. 1716217006
  9. 1716217008
  10. 1716217006
  11. 1716217006
  12. 1716217006
  13. 1716217006
  14. 1716217006
  15. 1716217006
  16. 1716217008
  17. 1716217006
  18. 1716217008
  19. 1716217006
  20. 1716217006
  21. 1716217006
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c4pdcgg7ft538413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # pdc015
  • Mileage 158,077 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

Fully loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Remote start, Bluetooth, Sat Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated /p/seats & steering wheel, rear air/heat & more. Super clean, runs excellent. Brand new tires & brakes all around, $1200 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.     

Also avail.  2014 Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM, 180k $9800            

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo 99,680 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX 133,048 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van 119
2015 RAM Cargo Van 119" WB 171,680 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey