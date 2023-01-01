$14,500+ tax & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T DVD/Navi/Cam/P-Moon
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
- Listing ID: 9845060
- Stock #: pdc014
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9FT549180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 137,550 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Navi, DVD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel, heated/power seats, Remote start, smart nokey entry/pushstart, rear air/heat, fogs & more. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Infiniti QX60 Premium, 180k $13800
Over 20 SUVs avail. .
Vehicle Features
