2015 Ferrari California

26,963 KM

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

| Blu Tour De France | Clean

| Blu Tour De France | Clean

Location

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9226963
  • Stock #: 18475
  • VIN: ZFF77XJA1F0207338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,963 KM

Vehicle Description

This California T is a high-performance luxury convertible Ferrari, with a turbocharged 550 horsepower V8 and CLEAN ownership history! This Blu Tour de France Ferrari comes optioned with Scuderia fender shields, a Cuoio leather interior with Daytona seats and Cuoio seatbelts. Along with luxury features including a power-folding hardtop, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, and integrated navigation, the California T is further equipped with performance tech including carbon ceramic brakes, performance displays, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Manettino dial adjustable drive modes!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic

Email World Fine Cars

