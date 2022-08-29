$189,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Ferrari California
| Blu Tour De France | Clean
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9226963
- Stock #: 18475
- VIN: ZFF77XJA1F0207338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,963 KM
Vehicle Description
This California T is a high-performance luxury convertible Ferrari, with a turbocharged 550 horsepower V8 and CLEAN ownership history! This Blu Tour de France Ferrari comes optioned with Scuderia fender shields, a Cuoio leather interior with Daytona seats and Cuoio seatbelts. Along with luxury features including a power-folding hardtop, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, and integrated navigation, the California T is further equipped with performance tech including carbon ceramic brakes, performance displays, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Manettino dial adjustable drive modes!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
