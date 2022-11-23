Menu
2015 Fiat 500

216,455 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2dr HB Abarth

2dr HB Abarth

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

216,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336355
  • Stock #: pdc015
  • VIN: 3c3cfffh1ft704396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 216,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, h/seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all options. Looks & runs sharp. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.  

3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $349 ($2000 p/claim) Multiple claims allowed.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
