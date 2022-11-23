$8,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
2dr HB Abarth
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
216,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9336355
- Stock #: pdc015
- VIN: 3c3cfffh1ft704396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 216,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, h/seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all options. Looks & runs sharp. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.
3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $349 ($2000 p/claim) Multiple claims allowed.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
