2015 Fiat 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,800 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 4 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9336355

9336355 Stock #: pdc015

pdc015 VIN: 3c3cfffh1ft704396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red Leather

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 216,455 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

