2015 Fiat 500L

155,127 KM

Details Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2015 Fiat 500L

2015 Fiat 500L

5dr HB Lounge

2015 Fiat 500L

5dr HB Lounge

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

155,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9014752
  Stock #: 141446
  VIN: ZFBCFACH5FZ035336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-XXXX

416-255-4420

